This is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates. Rajna Swaminathan was only 5 years old when she started to play the mrudangam, the barrel-shaped, two-headed drum that is the foundation of the south Indian classical music known as Karnatik. At the time, the instrument was bigger than she was. She complained to her father, an accomplished player and her first teacher, that her hands were too small to master it. He counseled patience and persistence and also encouraged her interest in learning to play the piano, too. The new instrument strengthened her fingers. It also fired her creativity.