The IT world is moving to cloud hosted (as a service) solutions – especially with the global pandemic. The shift to the cloud has accelerated faster than anybody would have ever imagined. Even categories and solutions that IT organizations have used on-prem for decades are shifting to be delivered as services. Take the domain controller as a service category. A few years ago nobody would have believed that the primary authentication and authorization platform for an organization would shift to the cloud. But it has, and it is being delivered by a non-Microsoft solution known as a Cloud Directory Platform. Even Microsoft has looked at creating a DC in the cloud with their Azure AD Domain Services (note the domain is within Azure).