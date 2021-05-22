Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 10 — Randall Dean Hamby, 40, of 120 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is June 8.

• May 10 — Ashley Lynn Smith, 24, of 414 Lyman Road, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 29.

• May 10 — Edward Terrell Scott, 44, of 822 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is June 9.

• May 10 — David Robert Stanley, 34, of 3416 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $100,000; court date is June 7.

• May 10 — Kelijah McCain, 18, of 311 E. Jackson St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• May 10 — Brenda Smith, 64, of 91 Stage Coach Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• May 10 — Crystal Lee Ortiz, 30, of 106 Sams Lane, Faison, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is May 26.

• May 11 — Jacquan Glennis Stevens, 24, of 75 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, damage to property and communicating threats. Bond set at $6,000; court date is June 14.

• May 11 — Osheonna Shantel Elizabeth Boykin, 23, of 65 Steve Harris Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault, trespassing, injury to personal property and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 1.

• May 11 — Robert Edward Lucas, 45, of 1703 Eastover St., Fayetteville, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, order for arrest. Bond set at $10,500; court date is May 14.

• May 12 — Justin Bryant Noble, 30, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is June 9.

• May 13 — Silver Hardison, 26, of 412 Ernest Williams Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny of goods. Bond set at $500; court date is June 1.

• May 13 — Gabrielle Shanice Graham, 33, of 174 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting public officer. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 11.

• May 14 — Rhonda Kay Rigsby, 49, of 160 Barefoot Lane, Dunn, was charged with forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 24.

• May 14 — Holly Milio, 38, of 85 W. Third St., Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 28.

• May 14 — William Cory Chandler, 28, of 2691 Elizabethtown Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 30.

• May 15 — Dayquian King, 21, of 955 Maxton Bass Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 15.

• May 15 — Erick Turron Oates, 49, of 635 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 15.

• May 15 — Anthony Edwards Raines, 45, of 39 Megan Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. No bond or court date set.

• May 16 — Danielle Clark Maldonado, 28, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 14.

• May 16 — Gary Childress, 39, of 10941 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is June 7.

• May 17 — Agustin Suazo-Alvarez, 33, of 554 Raymack Drive, Lillington, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500,000; court date is May 28.

• May 17 — Raymond Lynn Kimbrough, 25, of 7791 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 29.

• May 17 — John Roger Melvin, 31, of 406 N. Pine St., Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 8.

• May 18 — Raymond Tate Farmer, 28, of 2000 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and order for arrest. Bond set at $31,000; court date is May 28.

• May 18 — Anthony Martezz Davis, 31, of 6875 Ebenezer Forest Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 15.

• May 18 — Phillip Michael Allen, 32, of 172 Jay Terrace, Vineland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 28.

• May 18 — Erasto Ramos Guadarrama, 38, of 102 Elvis Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 6.

• May 18 — Quamaine Lee Watlington, 28, of Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 17.

• May 18 — Kimberly Dawn Horne, 38, of 1635 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with stolen property offenses and larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 30.

• May 19 — Jimmy Wayne Williams, 66, of 285 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a place/dwelling. Bond set at $100,000; court date is May 28.

• May 19 — Nicholas Grant Jones, 23, of 1275 Hall Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 8.

• May 19 — Alvin Eugene Hill, 60, of 1002 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 8.

• May 20 — Quentin Dashawn Murphy, 24, of 120 Ellen Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 15.

• May 20 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 53, of 105 W. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 9.