newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to use Automatic Data Type feature in Microsoft Excel

The Windows Club
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know how to use the Automatic Data Type feature present in Microsoft Excel? Excel’s Automatic Data Type feature allows you to insert details of cities, food items, music, animals, persons, and many more automatically. You don’t need to open a web browser, search for details manually, and then copy and paste results to your Excel sheet.

www.thewindowsclub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Excel#Data Item#The Automatic#Open Data#Internet Data#Web Search#Image Data#Item Number#Automatic Data Type#Data Selector#Select#Querries Connections#Plants#Data Type Options#Insert Data Types#Feature#Multiple Data Fields#Tool#Chemical Elements#Electron Affinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Music
News Break
Software
Related
Video GamesEngadget

Microsoft is testing Xbox party chat accessibility features

Microsoft has announced that speech transcription and text-to-speech synthesis is coming to Xbox party chat, starting today for Xbox Insiders. The new features will make it easier for players with hearing or speech difficulties to participate in party chat and are part of an Xbox initiative to improve accessibility. Both...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use Outline View in Microsoft Word

Outlines are useful for creating business documents, lengthy tutorials, and even books. With Microsoft Word, you can use outline view for laying your major points in a structured format. Using Outline View in Microsoft Word. To get started, you simply enable outline view by going to the View tab and...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use IF Function With Nested Formulas in Excel

Most people are familiar with using IF Functions to test a condition against a large dataset. However, they might not know the benefits of using them in conjunction with their OR, AND, or other operators and functions. Before moving on, let's see how a simple IF Function looks and how...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Automatic Fault Detection for Deep Learning Programs Using Graph Transformations

Nowadays, we are witnessing an increasing demand in both corporates and academia for exploiting Deep Learning (DL) to solve complex real-world problems. A DL program encodes the network structure of a desirable DL model and the process by which the model learns from the training dataset. Like any software, a DL program can be faulty, which implies substantial challenges of software quality assurance, especially in safety-critical domains. It is therefore crucial to equip DL development teams with efficient fault detection techniques and tools. In this paper, we propose NeuraLint, a model-based fault detection approach for DL programs, using meta-modelling and graph transformations. First, we design a meta-model for DL programs that includes their base skeleton and fundamental properties. Then, we construct a graph-based verification process that covers 23 rules defined on top of the meta-model and implemented as graph transformations to detect faults and design inefficiencies in the generated models (i.e., instances of the meta-model). First, the proposed approach is evaluated by finding faults and design inefficiencies in 28 synthesized examples built from common problems reported in the literature. Then NeuraLint successfully finds 64 faults and design inefficiencies in 34 real-world DL programs extracted from Stack Overflow posts and GitHub repositories. The results show that NeuraLint effectively detects faults and design issues in both synthesized and real-world examples with a recall of 70.5 % and a precision of 100 %. Although the proposed meta-model is designed for feedforward neural networks, it can be extended to support other neural network architectures such as recurrent neural networks. Researchers can also expand our set of verification rules to cover more types of issues in DL programs.
Computersdevgenius.io

Custom Types Using Enums and the Factory Pattern

Encapsulate your static initialization data — keep your call sites and objects clean. Often times when creating a custom type, you’ll want to create many instances of that type with different initialization values. For example, if you’re modeling a Vehicle, you may want different vehicles with a different number of wheels, different colors, different body styles, etc…
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to use Datasets and DataLoader in PyTorch for custom text data

In this tutorial you will learn how to make a custom Dataset and manage it with DataLoader in PyTorch. Creating a PyTorch Dataset and managing it with Dataloader keeps your data manageable and helps to simplify your machine learning pipeline. a Dataset stores all your data, and Dataloader is can be used to iterate through the data, manage batches, transform the data, and much more.
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

Features Selection by Using Xverse Package

Feature Selection is the process where you automatically or manually select those features which contribute most to your prediction variable or output in which you are interested. One major reason is that machine learning follows the rule of “garbage in garbage out” and that is why you need to be very concerned about the features that are being fed to the model.
Technologyseattlepi.com

How to use less data and save money on your wireless plan

(BPT) - Does your lifestyle require an unlimited stream of data? At first glance, there’s probably nothing wrong with this assumption: After all, think about how much of your day is spent on data-dependent activities like streaming video and music, or searching the internet. But all of this can be...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Finally Brings Consumer Features to Teams

Microsoft announced today that it is making new consumer features available in its flagship productivity tool, Microsoft Teams. The software giant has been promising to do so since early last year, with many assuming that Teams could one day replace Skype, even with consumers. But to date, all we’ve seen are some minor updates to the Teams mobile clients.
SoftwarePosted by
TechSpot

Microsoft Teams with personal features is now available for everyone

In brief: Microsoft is finally launching Teams for everyone. Users were allowed to test a preview build since November 2020, but only now has Microsoft launched the app to the wider public, providing them with yet another mean to communicate with family and friends. However, now that Teams has officially released for personal use, what will happen to Skype?
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Format Borders in Excel to Make Your Data Visually Appealing

Microsoft Excel allows you to add a border around cells to make data more visually appealing. With the help of customizable borders and different types of lines of varying thickness, you can enhance the format and layout of the data to make it appear more elegant. In a spreadsheet, borders...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Make a Scatter Plot in Excel and Present Your Data

When you need to visualize the relationship between two sets of quantitative data, Microsoft Excel makes it possible for you to create an X-Y scatter graph. For regression analysis, scatter plot graphs are the most important data visualization tool. However, you may be wondering how to make a scatter plot in Excel. Keep reading this data-based article to learn how.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Remove Malware Using Microsoft Defender's Offline Scan

Microsoft Defender is a powerful antivirus that provides a range of important security features. In addition to the standard antivirus protection, Microsoft Defender also provides you with some pretty nifty add-ons missing in other top-rated antivirus software. Today we’re going to look at Microsoft Defender’s Offline scan and how you...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Add Smart Drawer and Get Automatic Sorting Feature On Android

On Average, Android users install almost 30-40 apps on their smartphones. Installing endless apps is not a matter of issue, but managing them could be challenging. Just open your Android app drawer; you will find tons of apps over there with no sorting at all. The latest Android versions list the most used apps on the top of the app drawer, making things easy.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Get Workbook Statistics in Microsoft Excel

When you need to see how many formulas, pivot tables, or form controls you have in a spreadsheet or workbook, check out the Workbook Statistics feature in Microsoft Excel. Here’s how it works. Viewing statistics in Microsoft Word is helpful for seeing the number of pages, words, or characters. But...
Entertainmentmaketecheasier.com

How to Download Subtitles Automatically in VLC

VLC is the undisputed king of video playback on PC. There simply is no equal, which is helped by the fact that despite VLC almost never changing its interface, it’s constantly being updated in small and thoughtful ways. Integrated subtitle downloading is one example of this. It used to be...
Softwareccm.net

How to change the background on Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft Teams is a useful computer and mobile application to make video calls and chat with your colleagues and friends. Luckily, Microsoft Teams is highly customizable so you can personalize your experience and make your calls more fun by changing your Microsoft Teams video background. Read on to learn how to do it!