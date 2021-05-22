Virginia chef dishes out Brood X cicada tacos

Comfort food has long been an integral part of "Barefoot Contessa," Ina Garten's popular cooking show that has been on air since 2002. As early as Season 1, in which Garten serves up everything from a complicated Mediterranean feast to a humble cup of tomato soup (per IMDB), the "Barefoot Contessa" menu has leaned heavily on homestyle cooking. As she revealed in an October 2020 interview with The Cut, the program was originally pitched as a fine dining show, but it transformed into a comfort food program as Garten discovered that simpler, homestyle dishes were what her audience really wanted. "In the beginning I was making all these complicated things, veal stuffed with prunes and Armagnac," she recalled. "Nobody bought it. And then I started making roast chicken and roast carrots, and that's what sold."