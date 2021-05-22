Virginia chef dishes out Brood X cicada tacos

newsbreak-logo
By Dennis Lee
The Takeout
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, it’s me again, back on the Brood X cicada beat! The buzz is still going strong. While some restaurants have preemptively shut down due to the gonzo amount of red-eyed bugs out there, Reuters reports that one chef in Virginia is actively embracing the swarm by preparing and serving tacos filled with our newest brood of cicada pals.

