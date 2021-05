The Indianola School Board voted to remove the mask requirement mandate at their meeting Monday, due to guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the decision was not taken lightly by the board, as the recommendations from the CDC said to keep the mask mandate through the end of the school year. Sathoff also said just because the mask is no longer required, the option to wear a mask is still available, and that won’t stop the district from continued safety efforts.