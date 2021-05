A citywide ban on fireworks moved forward at the May 4 Sebastopol City Council meeting, save for one public fireworks display related to the Fourth of July. The proposed ordinance will return for adoption at the May 18 city council meeting and will ask the council to prohibit the sale and use of fireworks, state-approved “safe and sane” ones included. The ordinance will return with amended language that only one permit for a pyrotechnic display will be granted in any calendar year, according to Mary Gourley, assistant city manager and clerk.