Oakdale, CA — The CHP has been on the scene of a crash this morning on Highway 108 just east of Oakdale. A big rig truck and a sedan collided head-on during the five o’clock hour. It occurred near the Lancaster Road intersection. A hazmat team was also called in to help clean up a diesel fuel spill stemming from the crash. The CHP reports that travelers are getting very impatient in the area, and some are honking horns and becoming “irate” due to the delay.