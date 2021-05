The folks at New Belgium are brewers that care about the issue of the current generation, and they are using their one particular skill to ask others to do more. Several months ago, I wrote a blog called “OK Doomer” that took climate doomerism to task. I remain generally opposed to messages about climate catastrophe that are meant only to inspire fear. I think we are most likely to solve the climate crisis by being realistic about climate downsides while emphasizing a positive vision for the future. That said, I’m making an exception to my opposition for one particular doomer campaign, because…well…it’s brilliant. And it involves beer.