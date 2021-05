At least 36 people have been shot, eight fatally, since Friday night in Chicago, including a 15-year-old boy killed in Lawndale on the West Side. About 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dajon Gater was on a front porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when two males approached and began firing shots at him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.