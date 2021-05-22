newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delhi reports 2,260 new COVID cases, lowest since March 31

raleighnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Amid a lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19, Delhi reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new cases since March 31 this year. According to Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city reported 182 more deaths...

www.raleighnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arvind Kejriwal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Delhi#Covid#Ani#Delhi Health Department#Deaths#Vaccine Stock#Covid 19 Vaccination#Rt Pcr Tests#Antigen Tests#Recoveries#Today#Spread#Positivity Rate#Metropolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Lockdown
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

India's Covid-19 death toll tops 300,000, new cases fall to 222,315

May 24—India's death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 303,720 after 4,454 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Monday morning. This makes India only the third country after the United States and Brazil, respectively, to record more than 300,000 fatalities due to the viral disease.
Advocacytucsonpost.com

Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma hits streets to help needy

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Former international powerlifting champion Gaurav Sharma has been providing food packets and water to the needy amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he decided to serve the people in Delhi after the lockdown was imposed and he was able to see the plight of the daily-wage labourers in the national capital.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 34 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 34 new COVID cases Monday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 35,901. There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 496. Of the new cases, 23 were on Oahu, five...
Public Healthohionewstime.com

Health experts warn that new COVID-19 cases will plummet to the lowest levels since June 2020

Related video above: Get to know the facts about the Vax: Why do you need two doses? New coronavirus cases across the United States have fallen to an unprecedented rate for more than 11 months, with severe COVID-19 cases and virus epidemics in vaccination campaigns. With a steady reduction in hospitalizations and deaths this week, pre-pandemic life in the United States has almost resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama’s port city of Mobile, and even states sticking to pandemic-related restrictions were ready to drop them. However, health experts also warned that enough Americans were not vaccinated to completely eliminate the virus, leaving the possibility of new variants that could spread the pandemic. .. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, noted that the number of cases has not been so low since June 18, 2020, as the average of new cases over the 7 days fell below 30,000 per day this week. The average number of deaths over the last seven days has also dropped to 552. This is a percentage that has not been seen since July last year. Warensky said at a news conference that the pandemic has been a dramatic decline since it was hit by a devastating crescendo in January. For turnaround. According to the CDC, more than 60% of people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, and almost half are fully vaccinated. However, the demand for vaccines is declining in many countries. President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to convince other Americans to sign up for the shot, using a bright message that the vaccine will provide a return to normal life. The White House health officials on Friday even provided dating advice. They have partnered with dating apps to show vaccination badges on their profiles and offer in-app bonuses to those who take shots, providing a new reason to “swipe right”. Ohio, New York, Oregon, and other states are calling on people to vaccinate through lottery prizes of up to $ 5 million. After most of last year’s closure, venues and events have reopened nationwide. On Saturday, Karen Stetz prepared to welcome what. She wanted a large crowd to gather at the Grosse Pointe Art Fair on Lake St. Clair, Michigan. With natural ventilation from the lake, masks, and capacity restrictions relaxed, Stetz will begin to bounce off last year’s outage as livelihood artists travel to the show circuit. Events are usually attended by 5,000 to 10,000 people. “It feels like most people are ready to go out,” Stetz said on the phone just before the fair. “People look enthusiastic, but it’s still hard to know. I think some people will wait until they’re comfortable.” On mobile, thousands of fun delights competed, many without masks. Plastic beads and trinkets were thrown out of the floats when the port city of Alabama threw a Mardi Gras-style parade on Friday night. However, only about a quarter of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Health officials sought personal responsibility, but many did not wear masks. Alabama’s vaccination rate (34% of people received at least one vaccination) is one of the lowest in the country. This is part of a southern state where vaccine intake is delayed. Boston University’s public health is concerned that areas with low vaccination rates may develop new viral variants that are more resistant to vaccination. Expert Dr. Philip J. Landrigan reported on Friday that he had identified the first two cases of the COVID-19 mutant, which has been widespread since it was identified in India. The COVID-19 variant has been classified as a “mutant of concern” by the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization. That is, there is some evidence that it can spread easily among people, cause more serious illnesses, and slow down response to treatments and vaccines. .. This variant has also been reported in several other states, including Tennessee, Nebraska, and Nevada. Randrigan warned that the significant reduction in cases nationwide was “the best news ever about a pandemic”, indicating that the vaccine was working. Many states have significantly withdrawn orders to wear masks and stay away from others. Meanwhile, even places like California, the first state to issue a state-wide shutdown due to the emergence of the virus in March 2020, prepared to remove restrictions on social distance and business capacity next month. The number of cases of the virus has decreased dramatically and vaccination has increased. However, in Vermont, the state with the highest percentage of one-shots, Governor Phil Scott linked the lifting of restrictions to immunization rates. If 80% of eligible people are vaccinated, we have proposed to lift all remaining restrictions by the deadline of 4 July. But so far, the sharp decline in the number of cases has given him the hope that pandemic-level infection rates will soon be a thing of the past. ,” He said.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Bring centralised COVID vaccine procurement policy: Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid the shortage of COVID vaccines in several parts of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging the Centre to come out with a centralised vaccine procurement and allocation policy. "I am constrained...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Delhi Bending Covid-19 Curve, But New Crises Surface

NEW DELHI — Between April 1 and May 18, Delhi recorded 737,000 Covid-19 cases — more than the total number of cases recorded from the beginning of the pandemic till March 31, 2021. The health machinery was on the verge of a collapse, and social media platforms were filled with...
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Coronavirus: 93 new cases, 2 additional deaths

The Shelby County Health Department reported 93 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths Sunday, May 23. It is the sixth time in the past week that the case count has come in under 100. The number of new tests performed was unavailable, so the daily positivity rate could not...
Public Healthemsworld.com

EMS Around the World: India’s Chaotic COVID Response

The Indian EMS sector is facing possibly the biggest challenge in almost 76 years of existence in its present form, as the country’s catastrophic situation with COVID-19 puts tremendous pressure on the country’s physicians, paramedics, and entire healthcare sector. While India’s daily growth of new COVID-19 cases remains around 200,000...
Mclean County, ILvidetteonline.com

MCHD reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases, seven-day positivity rate at 2.4%

The McLean County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,298. There have been 227 COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County. There are 161 individuals isolating at home. A total of 17,884 individuals were released from isolation and are considered...
Coronavirusdallassun.com

Case lodged against Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday for allegedly creating panic by his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint was lodged after BJP's representative committee submitted an application to register an FIR against the former Chief...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Delhi Court allows 6 day custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Sunday granted six days police custody of two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested as a prime suspect in connection with murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium here. The court said that no one is above law...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Worldraleighnews.net

Covid-19: Gauteng increases number of vaccination sites

The Gauteng provincial government has announced they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites. Public vaccination sites have increased from 28 to 63 sites spread across the five regions in Gauteng. According to the province, a total of 40 028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi Police notice to 2 persons associated with Cong

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell had served notice to two persons associated with the Congress in connection with the alleged "Toolkit" probe after the party filed a complaint against BJP leaders for sharing "forged and fabricated documents". According to sources, the Delhi Police Special...