The Best Backcountry Shower Systems

I thought the term “mud season” was a bit of an exaggeration when I first moved to a mountain town. I remember thinking, “there isn’t really a season of mud, is there?” One overly eager mountain bike ride at the beginning of May was all I needed to learn why spring in the mountains gets its sludgy nickname: The trail was a mixture of snow patches and slick mud. I mostly walked the way back to the trailhead, and the riding I was able to do left me speckled with mud freckles all over. Whether you choose to wait out the melt cycle or head south for warmer weather and desert shenanigans, here are a few pieces of gear that I find come in handy during this temperamental changing of seasons.