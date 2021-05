I planted my vegetable garden May 15. Two days later some of my transplanted seedlings started looking wilted, dried out and the foliage started looking a bit sun-scorched. It didn’t make any sense to me at first. I was watering the entire garden thoroughly every night after 6 p.m. using the shower setting on my hose nozzle. Some plants appeared to be in better shape than the others. The tomatoes, peppers and eggplants seemed to be relatively unphased. However, the squash, zucchini, melons, cucumbers, cabbage and broccoli were looking worse each day. Some plants shriveled up and dried out entirely.