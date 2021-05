Hawaiian shirts have ebbed and flowed in and out of fashion, just like the Pacific tide on the shores of Oahu. It’s a look that’s appeared throughout pop culture, from Elvis Presley in Blue Hawaii and Tom Selleck in Magnum, PI, to Leo in Romeo & Juliet and Andy Samberg in Palm Springs. The style also regularly shows up in corporate offices on casual (or Aloha) Fridays and at every luau in Hawaii. Despite the fluctuations in popularity, they’re currently very much on-trend and looking to hang about for quite a while. These fun, vibrant designs are the perfect way to embrace the spirit of Aloha and bring some tropical joy to your everyday wardrobe.