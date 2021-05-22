Running from the Truth

Can Megan Gill win "Hell's Kitchen" ... again? No, wait ... strike that. Season 14 winner Meghan Gill is not making a return in Season 20 of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition, which premieres May 31 on Fox (via Gold Derby). In fact, the new Megan Gill spells her first name without the "h," and she's a much newer player on the culinary scene. Meghan Gill followed her Season 14 win with a two-year stint at Ramsay's restaurant at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, according to her LinkedIn page. Megan Gill, contestant in the upcoming "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns," would have still been in high school when Season 14 was filmed. Gill the younger, from Denton, Texas, was 23 when she participated in the making of Season 20 with 17 other chefs, all between the ages of 21 and 24. (Hence the show's subtitle, "Young Guns.")