newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Running from the Truth

Outside Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost tales of adventure follow a predictable arc: someone sets off on an epic trip, they encounter moments of great peril, and they come out the other side stronger. But every so often you hear about a different kind of transformational journey—one that takes place beyond the parameters of a wilderness expedition or a global quest, and one that allows you to truly understand the experiences of another human in a deeper way. For this episode of our Wild Files series, we bring you the story of Alex Showerman, an outdoor athlete who spent years trying to outrun a secret about herself, only to crash headlong into it.

www.outsideonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tales#Adventure#The Outside Podcast#2021#Ford Bronco Sport#Truth#Running#Moments#Transformational Journey#Terrain#Files#Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Truth or Consequences

Unwed Sailor are now in the midst of a more prolific period than their first flush in the early ’00s. Following their double-LP comeback-of-sorts Heavy Age in 2019, and last year’s Look Alive, Truth or Consequences finds core member Jonathan Ford further honing his instincts and broadening his instrumental atmospheres.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

“All He Wanted From Us Was Truth.” Remembering Stephen Dixon

I’ve long used “fluke” to explain my admission to Johns Hopkins University Writing Seminars graduate program. I was 23, and had applied with an experimental rant from my journal, one organized by parts of the body and stitched together with anxiety. It lacked various components of traditional storytelling, including, you know, a plot. Sometimes I wonder what would have happened to my professional trajectory had that sample not landed on the desk of Stephen Dixon, a writer whose own work eschewed conventional narrative trappings—even though I spent the next year trying to write the kind of derivative stories I thought I was supposed to. Johns Hopkins was the only grad school that said Yes.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Megan Gill From Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Season 1

Can Megan Gill win "Hell's Kitchen" ... again? No, wait ... strike that. Season 14 winner Meghan Gill is not making a return in Season 20 of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition, which premieres May 31 on Fox (via Gold Derby). In fact, the new Megan Gill spells her first name without the "h," and she's a much newer player on the culinary scene. Meghan Gill followed her Season 14 win with a two-year stint at Ramsay's restaurant at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, according to her LinkedIn page. Megan Gill, contestant in the upcoming "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns," would have still been in high school when Season 14 was filmed. Gill the younger, from Denton, Texas, was 23 when she participated in the making of Season 20 with 17 other chefs, all between the ages of 21 and 24. (Hence the show's subtitle, "Young Guns.")
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Truth or consequences

I love that God chooses to reveal himself to us through story. In his encounter with two dejected followers on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24.13) Jesus himself reveals how the stories of Scripture speak into our present day lives. The stories of David are a treasure trove of insight...