Running from the Truth
Most tales of adventure follow a predictable arc: someone sets off on an epic trip, they encounter moments of great peril, and they come out the other side stronger. But every so often you hear about a different kind of transformational journey—one that takes place beyond the parameters of a wilderness expedition or a global quest, and one that allows you to truly understand the experiences of another human in a deeper way. For this episode of our Wild Files series, we bring you the story of Alex Showerman, an outdoor athlete who spent years trying to outrun a secret about herself, only to crash headlong into it.www.outsideonline.com