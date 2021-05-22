Wacko Maria & Suicoke Team Up on Summer-Ready Sandals

There are certain types of high concept limited edition watches that can only be pulled off by a singular entity. That’s what comes to mind when considering the new Bell & Ross “Bellytanker” chronographs released by The Rake and Revolution today. The #Negronitime (for The Rake) and #Spritzoclock (for Revolution) are both inspired by specific cocktails, and the very idea of sharing drinks (and time) with friends and family. Wei Koh doesn’t have a monopoly on these ideas, of course, but over time he’s cultivated something at both of his magazines that makes watches like these seem incredibly natural and unsurprising. In his article introducing them, he writes enthusiastically about the cocktail culture that inspired the designs, the joy of travel, and a desire to experience the world again after a prolonged period of staying in place. As we come out of a pandemic year and look ahead to a summer where many of us will be traveling again seeing people we haven’t for many months, these boozy chronographs strike a chord, even if your vacation destination isn’t nearly as luxurious as the Gritti Palace in Venice.