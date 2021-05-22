newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Wacko Maria & Suicoke Team Up on Summer-Ready Sandals

Highsnobiety
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice: ¥17,600 JPY (approximately $162) Buy: Wacko Maria's Paradise Tokyo shop and select retailers. What We’re Saying: Few items of clothing have been demonized in the same way that sandals have. However, now this hated footwear is making a well-earned comeback and Wacko Maria and Suicoke are leading the open-toed charge.

www.highsnobiety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandals#Vitamin D#Wacko Maria Suicoke#Japanese#Clothing#Heel#Fabric#Velcro Straps#Brand#Ankle#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Python
Related
Apparelreviewed.com

11 men's sandals you can wear everywhere this summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When your days revolve around bodies of water and sunny patios, you can’t have your feet be encumbered by traditional shoes. Hence why sandals were created. These bastions of summer footwear are comfortable, breathable, and easy to slip on and off—so they offer everything you require to thrive in warm weather. These 12 pairs—from iconic Birkenstocks to outdoorsy Tevas—will help you properly equip your feet for all occasions this summer.
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

The Classic Fisherman Sandal Is the Perfect Spring-to-Summer Shoe

“Whatever it is you wear,” Diana Vreeland said in the 1975 style guide Cheap Chic, “I think shoes are terribly important.” As we venture outside—taking in the year’s seemingly shocking number of tulips; meeting friends at restaurants for overdue dinners; ambling along streets because, well, for the first time in a very long time we, simply put, can—the late Vogue editor’s adage rings truer than ever. As for what footwear rises to the occasion of the strange, exhilarating moment in which we now find ourselves? Enter the fisherman sandal, which is making a bid as the shoe of the season, thanks to everyone from Lower East Side creatives (more than one wore the practical-chic style to artist Cassi Namoda’s opening at François Ghebaly this past weekend) to influencers, such as Blanca Miró Scrimieri, who regularly takes to Instagram to show off a block-heeled iteration.
ApparelElle

The 12 Best Sandals for Every Summer Style

Raffia slides, bubblegum pink block heels, strappy leather shoes... with so many fun sandals newly on the market, why not treat your wardrobe to a new pair this summer? The perfect option goes with just about everything, and will see you through both post-work happy hours and long-awaited trips alike. Keep reading to shop our picks for the best sandals to shop online. Race you to the checkout.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Summer-Ready 2-in-1 Shorts

With the warmer weather finally upon, many are looking for new summer-ready athletic wear like the new Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 running shorts. Available in two colorways, pink and black, the shorts boast a tight, stretchy base layer underneath a loose, woven outer layer. This flexible outer layer is made from Nike Flex Fabric that stretches with your body while the body-hugging base layer is made from sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel supported and dry.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Wacko Maria Drops Five 'The Silence of the Lambs' Shirts

It's May aka it's that time of the year where we're all quietly plotting our summer fits. You probably don't need convincing that short-sleeved shirts are the quintessential summer garm. The only question here is does a cult horror movie really scream summer vibes?. According to Wacko Maria, the answer...
Designers & Collectionsnicekicks.com

Suicoke Taps BAPE for Camo-indebted Sandals

Japanese functional footwear brand Suicoke and streetwear stalwart BAPE have once again joined forces on a range of camo-heavy sandals. The new collaboration includes a men’s and women’s iteration of Suicoke’s “DAO” model dressed in BAPE’s signature 1ST CAMO in both green and yellow. The utilitarian infused model features a heavy-duty Velcro strap closure, along with an eye-catching zippered pouch to store away keys or cash while on the beach. Elevating the design is Vibram’s proprietary “Mor Flex” to help support the wearer’s feet for cushioned and balanced movements.
Lifestyleworn&wound

The Rake and Revolution Team Up with Bell & Ross For Two Limited Edition Chronographs Inspired by Summer Cocktails

There are certain types of high concept limited edition watches that can only be pulled off by a singular entity. That’s what comes to mind when considering the new Bell & Ross “Bellytanker” chronographs released by The Rake and Revolution today. The #Negronitime (for The Rake) and #Spritzoclock (for Revolution) are both inspired by specific cocktails, and the very idea of sharing drinks (and time) with friends and family. Wei Koh doesn’t have a monopoly on these ideas, of course, but over time he’s cultivated something at both of his magazines that makes watches like these seem incredibly natural and unsurprising. In his article introducing them, he writes enthusiastically about the cocktail culture that inspired the designs, the joy of travel, and a desire to experience the world again after a prolonged period of staying in place. As we come out of a pandemic year and look ahead to a summer where many of us will be traveling again seeing people we haven’t for many months, these boozy chronographs strike a chord, even if your vacation destination isn’t nearly as luxurious as the Gritti Palace in Venice.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
InsideHook

Huckberry x Chaco Teamed Up for the Perfect Summer Sandals

Finding a summer sandal that’s equipped to handle not just casual but more strenuous wear is no easy feat, but that isn’t to say it’s impossible. Case in point — Huckberry x Chaco’s Agave Collection. Inspired by the agave’s plant ability to thrive and flourish in one of the harshest climates, the desert, the two brands came together to create custom versions of Chaco’s Z1 sandals and Chilo Slides. Each silhouette is outfitted with an agave-inspired design across the trademark Chaco webbing, lending the shoes an extra summery feel.
ApparelVogue

Fisherman Sandals Are This Summer’s Chic Answer To Birkenstocks

Sometimes, it pays to stay classic. You can’t go wrong with making a timeless footwear investment, which is why you should consider adding a pair of fisherman sandals to your shoe rack this summer. With the sensible qualities of say, a Birkenstock, fisherman sandals are the footwear you can always...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Vault by Vans Discusses its Collaboration Behind Second Drop with Wacko Maria

For the latest release from Vault by Vans and Wacko Maria, the two music-loving brands are bringing their collaborative pattern to an OG Slip-On LX silhouette. The second drop of an ongoing collaboration, the classic OG Slip-On LX in white, brown and purple colorways, draws upon elements from each brand’s unique heritage for inspiration. Staying true to a shared commitment to details and craftsmanship, the release also includes a woven shirt, made in Japan, that boldly pays tribute to vinyl culture.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Summer-Ready Patterning Footwear

Casablanca works in collaboration with New Balance on the new Red Monogram pack of sneakers, spotlighting the vibrant pattern. The collection is made up of two sneaker models specifically, the 237 and the 327 sneakers are in the spotlight. The shoes are detailed in a similar design language, with slight...
Designers & Collectionssweetyhigh.com

La Canadienne Has the CUTEST '90s-Inspired Summer Sandals

Fashion from the '90s called, and it's back and better than ever. Even though millennials and Gen Z don't find themselves eye-to-eye on everything, I think we can all agree that the resurgence of the '90s has been for the best. Within the last few years, '90s fashion has slowly but surely been trickling its way back into our lives, and now, it's at the front and center of everyone's minds.
ApparelPopSugar

Eco Chic! Sustainable Sandals To Wear All Summer Long

In big or small ways, we're all trying to do our part to make the world a little greener. And with more and more sustainable fashion brands hitting the market, it's getting a bit easier every day. Now that the world is slowly starting to open up, and post-pandemic life...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD and Suicoke Unveil Its Forthcoming MOTO Sandal Collaboration

When it comes to collaborative initiatives, Suicoke has done anything but hold back as Q1 and Q2 for the brand has been repleted with projects alongside Nice Kicks, Wacko Maria, NEEDLES and more. And to close out the month of May, the Japanese stalwart is now — for the first time ever — linking up with NEIGHBORHOOD to present a two-pronged MOTO sandal collection.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Skechers -- Take Up To 40% Off Sneakers, Sandals, Boots, & More

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is giving us good reasons for a summer shoe refresh! This sale includes tons of deals on everything you need for spring and summer. On the top of that list is Skechers -- whether you need new shoes to workout in or you just want casual kicks for warmer weather, we put together a list of our favorite Skechers deals from Amazon.
Designers & Collectionsrnbcincy.com

Are Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals The Must-Have Shoes For The Summer?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Fashion trends have always been fun to observe. It’s like you spend 5 years enjoying shoes with a pointed toe and then one day – BAM! – we’re rocking square toes and block heels out of nowhere. This transition has been a bit jarring for me, mainly because square shoes remind me of duck feet or boxy footwear circa 1994. Despite my unsolicited opinion, 2021’s latest shoe trend has taken on a new shape and the celebrities are here for it.
Shoppingkellyinthecity.com

$20 Amazon Essentials Sandals

~$20 Amazon Essentials Sandals (Wedge version here.) / Old J.Crew Dress (But I would recommend this black Tuckernuck shirt dress. It’s my go-to summer dress! I also love this very similar dress from Madewell, made out of the same material as the one I’m wearing.) / Goyard Bag (That’s my review!) / Clara Williams Magnetic Pearl Bracelet / Ray-Ban Sunglasses / Pearl Bow Earrings.
ShoppingCosmopolitan

We Made Summer Shopping Easier for You and Found the Best Sandals on Amazon

After spending last summer trading in dresses for sweatpants, the world is finally starting to open up and giving us full permission to actually enjoy summer again. (Responsibly, of course.) So, what better way to celebrate and honor the sunny season than with a new pair of sandals? Yep, I'll come up with any reason to go shopping. I mean, we've all been spending most of the past year wearing slippers and fuzzy socks, so your footwear rotation could most definitely use a big-time glow up.