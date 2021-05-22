Jane Rogers on writing Mr Wroe’s Virgins: ‘I was wildly ambitious, and had a chip on my shoulder’

This week: On Giovanni Bellini, Peter Shear, Scottish architecture & more. Giovanni Bellini: An Introduction, by Peter Humfrey (Marsilio Press): Things are looking up when Giovanni Bellini becomes the talk of the town. The installation of Bellini’s St. Francis in the Desert (ca. 1480) in its temporary home of Frick Madison has New Yorkers again looking to the light of this astonishing sixteenth-century Venetian painter. The timing could not be better for Peter Humfrey’s new “introduction” to the “presiding genius of Venetian painting of the early Renaissance,” out this week from Marsilio Press. Humfrey is the author of numerous monographs on Italian Renaissance art and the co-author of Bellini’s catalogue raisonné. As Humfrey writes, this latest book, at 228 pages with 195 color illustrations, “does not seek to advance any particularly new interpretation of the painter” but simply to “provide a concise introduction to his art,” Humfrey’s “passion for half a century.” —JP.