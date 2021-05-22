Biopharma company faces pressure to trim costs and maximize value for shareholders

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("Strongbridge" or the "Company") (SBBP) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris") (XERS) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of Strongbridge common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.72 based upon Xeris' May 21, 2021 closing price of $3.47. Strongbridge shareholders will also receive a contingent value right, worth up to $1.00 per share, payable in cash or Xeris common stock at Xeris' election, upon achievement of certain triggering events. At close of the transaction, Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the newly-combined company, with Strongbridge stockholders owning only approximately 40%.