Every Comic Book Reference In MODOK Episode 4's Pawn Shop

Superman Red & Blue #3 flies into comic book shops this Tuesday, and we have the official preview for you here courtesy of DC Comics; take a look…. Five more incredible tales of the Man of Steel, told in an art style that pays tribute to his primary colors. In this issue we take visits to both Smallville and the Fortress of Solitude. We look at an object that was important to Superman on his trip to Earth, and we see the lasting impact that has on those around him. Plus, punching! Someone has to take down the electro-mechano-organic intelligence they call Kilg%re, but even he’s nothing compared to the massive monster waiting in the farthest reaches of space.