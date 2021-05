COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - Nine stops in Columbia and 28 days across the East coast. The Carry the Load organization is stepping up to honor fallen service members. "The main thing we want to do is people to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. There's an old saying that goes, when people die in service to their country that they die two times, and one of those is their actual death and the second time is when people stop speaking their name and we don't want that to happen," said East coast relay manager for Carry the Load, David Lindsey.