Nurse Carla Brown is on a mission to vaccinate her community and help save as many lives as possible. Along with fellow coronavirus crusaders, she has helped administer 750 vaccination shots since starting their mission in March. For Brown, the vaccination drive is very personal, having lost her husband to coronavirus. The nurse, who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is focusing on vaccinating the elderly, and homebound. The drive is also aimed at vaccinating those who don't have access to a vaccination site, according to Good Morning America.