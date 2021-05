News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced today that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted its request for accelerated assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults with severe hemophilia A. Accelerated assessment reduces the time frame for the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) to review a MAA for an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP). A CHMP opinion is expected in the first half of 2022.