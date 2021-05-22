newsbreak-logo
Show-Me Medicaid Lawsuit Hot Mess

Cover picture for the articleCheck two of the better links that explain the situation far better than all of the angry activists on social media . . . Lawsuit aims to force Missouri governor to enact voter-approved Medicaid expansion. The battle to expand Medicaid in Missouri has now shifted to the courtroom. Attorneys sue...

Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Three women file lawsuit against Missouri to implement voter-approved Medicaid

(The Center Square) – Three women filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state of Missouri for being excluded from an expanded Medicaid program approved by voters last August, but not being implemented due to funding limitations by legislators. The lawsuit was filed in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Cole County and will be heard by Judge Jon Beetem.
Texas Statefox44news.com

Texas losing a Medicaid waiver at center of AG Paxton lawsuit against Biden Administration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Biden Administration is facing a lawsuit from Texas after rescinding a Medicaid waiver extension put in place by the Trump Administration. The lawsuit claims the waiver’s removal makes it difficult for the state to plan long-term as it doesn’t know if funding will be in place for healthcare programs, and says the notification came too late for the Texas Legislature to respond with its own funding solutions.
Tennessee Statetribuneledgernews.com

Tennessee looks to protect its interests in Medicaid block grant lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s TennCare III Medicaid block grant waiver. Under the block grant, Tennessee would receive federal money for the state Medicaid program all at once instead of periodically. Tennessee is...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska settles lawsuit over false Medicaid claims by Omaha provider

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Petersen announced Thursday his office had settled with an Omaha mental health provider concerning false claims for reimbursement by Nebraska Medicaid and its contractors, according to a news release. Kathleen Wiley of Omaha and her business, Kathy Wiley LLC, submitted 1,201 claims...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Missourians must now pay to defend Medicaid lawsuit

Regarding "Lawsuit filed to force Medicaid expansion in Missouri" (May 20): Even after Missourians voted for it, the state Legislature did not fund Medicaid expansion, and Gov. Mike Parson withdrew his support. Now it appears that the citizens of Missouri will have to pay to defend the lawsuit, which has been filed against the state seeking to force Medicaid expansion.
Cole County, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Facing First Lawsuit Over Medicaid Expansion Refusal

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent. The least surprising lawsuit of the year, to force Missouri to provide Medicaid coverage to 275,000 people eligible under a 2020 initiative petition, was filed Thursday in Cole County. Filed on behalf of three people who would be eligible for Medicaid...
