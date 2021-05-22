Show-Me Medicaid Lawsuit Hot Mess

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to call for Medicaid expansion after new research released by Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan non-profit, found significant health and economic benefits in states that had expanded Medicaid. Expanding BadgerCare Plus in Wisconsin is a cornerstone of Governor Evers’ proposed 2021-23 biennial budget. In addition to making affordable health insurance coverage available to an additional 90,000 residents through BadgerCare Plus, adopting Medicaid expansion would bring $1.6 billion in new federal funding into our state. This new research comes as Wisconsin’s portion of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been decreased by $700 million to $2.5 billion because of higher employment numbers.