US Commander Says More Work Needed to Counter Small Drones

The U.S. war in Afghanistan, known as the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, has been an ongoing conflict for 20 years. Following the September 11th attack in the United States, former President George W. Bush announced that American forces were going to retaliate against Taliban targets and the terrorist group in Afghanistan to combat terrorism. Bush emphasized that these attacks would be aimed to disrupt the use of Afghanistan as a base of similar operations by using U.S. military capability against the Taliban regime. He believed the Taliban governed most of Afghanistan and rejected his order in turning over those involved from Al Qaeda in the attacks from bases in Afghanistan. In an attempt to capture those involved in the terrorist attack in the U.S., Operation Enduring Freedom was launched. By December 2001, Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden along with others left Afghanistan to Pakistan, a U.S. ally. Though American forces did not pursue them, Pakistan had already evolved into a place where Taliban commanders and fighters would cross the border facing Afghanistan in attacking both American and Afghan forces.