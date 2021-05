This article was written anonymously by an author in Cuba, using the fake name “Luis Rodriguez”. While the Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba was held between April 16 and 18, where the continuation of Castroism was confirmed, social media rained down criticism against the besiegement of activists in their homes by the Cuban state. Among them was the artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, who is now forced to stay in a hospital in Havana after having started a hunger strike against the censorship of freedom of expression. Today, he is considered the face and leader of the opposition on the island.