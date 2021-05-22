Mike Maresca wins first Brewerton DIRT modified feature

The operator of the three largest racing tracks in New York state has temporarily suspended horse racing trainer Bob Baffert. The suspension issued by the New York Racing Association means he will be barred from entering the upcoming Belmont Stakes race. It comes after Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit tested positive for steroids following his Kentucky Derby win. Earlier this month, Baffert had reacted to news of the suspension erratically, blaming “cancel culture” and providing inconsistent explanations for the positive test. The suspension is a major blow to Baffert’s business, as neither he nor his assistants and horses will be allowed on racetracks owned by the association. The length of Baffert’s suspension is dependent on “information revealed during the course of the ongoing investigation in Kentucky,” said David O’Rourke, chief executive of the NYRA, referring to additional lab testing that Medina Spirit’s urine samples are currently undergoing.