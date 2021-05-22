newsbreak-logo
Weber Announces Pause in Mandolin Manufacturing

By Mandolin Cafe
mandolincafe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR. — Two Old Hippies President and CEO Tom Bedell has announced a temporary transition of the Weber mandolin luthier team to the guitar side of the company's manufacturing operations effective with the completion of instruments already in production. As those instruments are completed and shipped, the team, previously...

