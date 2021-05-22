Weber Announces Pause in Mandolin Manufacturing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Huntsman Building Solutions announced that it has completed a major expansion and enhancement to its Arlington, Texas, manufacturing campus. “The recent formation of Huntsman Building Solutions combined the two legacy Demilec and Icynene-Lapolla spray foam companies with the power of the Huntsman brand, bringing a more diverse and expansive customer experience,” said Simon Baker, president of Huntsman Building Solutions. “Our Arlington facility now expands our manufacturing footprint with a robust family of building envelope and roofing solutions, which is undoubtedly now one of the largest spray foam manufacturing facilities in the world.”