Alabama went with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle to open the NCAA tournament and the results were outstanding. Kilfoyl threw the first 5.1 innings of a combined no-hitter with Krystal Goodman and the Tide offense did its part to produce a run-rule 9-0 victory. As rolltide.com points out, this is Alabama’s first NCAA tournament no-no since Jackie Traina threw one in 2011.