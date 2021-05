BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2020, Singapore made headlines by becoming the first country in the world to approve a cultured meat product for commercial sale. The product, a chicken bite made by US firm Eat JUST, is a blend of cultured chicken cells and plant-based ingredients and is available in one restaurant in Singapore. The regulatory approval and subsequent commercial release of a cultured meat product caused a surge of excitement around the world, with many wondering where the next region to approve cultured meat for sale will be. " Cultured Meat 2021-2041: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts", a new report by IDTechEx, explores the current state of the cultured meat industry and the technical and market factors that will shape its future over the next two decades.