Around East County: Area venues reopening art exhibits

By Roni Gehlke
East Bay Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs East County slowly opens activities again, groups such as the Art Guild of the Delta and venues like the Lynn House Gallery are opening exhibits and inviting art enthusiasts to spend some time exploring new shows this spring. In the visitor center at Oakley’s Big Break Regional Shoreline, the...

Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
Martinez, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder opens walk-up service window

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office has opened a walk-up service window starting today. “Anyone wanting in-person Clerk-Recorder services may come to the service window, to be placed in the queue for assistance,” County officials said. “Once in the queue, customers can wait safely in their cars until they receive a text that they can enter the lobby to be served.”
Contra Costa County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Contra Costa County, May 15

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.
Posted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Free dental clinic to give Contra Costa residents something to smile about

Free dental care will be available in June for residents of Contra Costa County who do not have dental insurance. The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.
Brentwood, CAthepress.net

Rotary Clubs sponsoring Youth Poster Contest

The Rotary Clubs of Brentwood and Oakley are sponsoring the first Youth Poster Contest and is open to all middle and high school-aged students in East Contra Costa County. Posters can be submitted through the contest deadline in September 2021 and the contest will culminate with events and exhibitions showcasing their talent in October and November, 2021.
Contra Costa County, CApioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of May 10 to 16

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 16, 2021) — Fire investigators said “human activity” caused a two-alarm fire at Christ Community Church in Concord on May 13. The blaze at 1650 Ashbury Dr. originated in the crawlspace, and investigators found sleeping materials and other possessions nearby. It remains unclear if the fire was intentional or accidental. Read the full story.
Contra Costa County, CApioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa County Fire Crew 12 completes preseason training

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 16, 2021) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced that Crew 12 has finished their 2 week “preseason” training this week. The crew officially becomes active Sunday, May 16. Some of the completed classes include:. Line construction. Heat and injury prevention. Fire line safety.
Contra Costa County, CAcbslocal.com

Free Dental Clinic for Uninsured In Contra Costa County Opening Next Month

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) — Local charities announced Thursday they are providing free dental care to uninsured residents in Contra Costa County next month. The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Mobile vaccine clinics to roll into local schools next week

Starting next week, certain Contra Costa County public school campuses will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 12 and over and other community members. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) and Kaiser Permanente will team up with the Contra Costa Office of Education and several school districts to begin rolling out mobile vaccine clinics to schools countywide Tues., May 18.
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

WTF California: A Call for Violence in East Contra Costa County to Stop

On this episode of WTF California, after a 12-year-old girl was shot in killed in the City of Antioch, Burkholder calls for all of East Contra Costa County to work together to reduce violence while Antioch’s Mayor uses 12-year-old’s death as a political platform. Turnage calls for more efforts to be done for youth in the schools. Also on this episode, we talk about youths arrested in connection with an attack on an 80-year-old man in San Leandro, Oakland Mayor talks violence and Oakland A’s, Newsom could lift mask mandate and much more.
Contra Costa County, CAeastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Public Works to Conduct Guardrail Repair Work on Vasco Road

Byron, CA – Contra Costa County Public Works Department will repair guardrails in the north bound lane of Vasco Road, approximately 1.2 miles south of Camino Diablo, in Byron. The work will begin on Monday, May 24, 2021 through Thursday, May 27, 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances. The work will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday, weather permitting.