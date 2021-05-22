newsbreak-logo
Restoration waiting In wings for airport jet

By ANDROMEDA TALLMAN
Montana Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe F-86 Sabre fighter jet outside Bert Mooney Airport is long overdue for restorative work, and the Airport Authority Board has formed a committee to figure out how to make it happen. Board chairman Dave Holman said the jet needs a new canopy, a new coat of paint and new tires. The current canopy is in bad shape, he said, and the tires are rotted by the sun. The committee is also considering improving the landscaping and positioning of the plane, if funds are available.

