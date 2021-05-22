Bags To Benches

Last week an anonymous person wrote that if I was so interested in the immigration issue I should open my home to refugees. I have to say that anonymous person does not know the Harris O'Brien household very well. For years our home has been open to people needing refuge from all walks of life. We have always felt that our humanitarian responsibility is to share our abundance. We are not wealthy people, we are privileged white people who have more than enough to make our lives comfortable and that calls us to share with others.