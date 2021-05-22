Bags To Benches

The annual Spring Plant Sale sponsored by the Cass County Master Gardeners, will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic. This event returns after a year’s absence, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m., or when the plants are gone if earlier. The Master Gardeners will be selling primarily perennials, most from dividing in their own gardens, suitable for spring planting, along with possibly some garden tools and decor. Arrive early for best plant selection. Plants will be spread out in the parking lot to allow for social distancing. For more information about this event and about Cass County Master Gardener activities, call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132, or email Cass County Extension Director and Master Gardener Coordinator Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu.