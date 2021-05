Vince in Florida: With Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines coming back from injury, and the drafting of Azeez Ojulari, who would start in Week 1?. John Schmeelk: The competition at edge rusher is going to be one of the most enjoyable to watch throughout training camp. The Giants have 10 players who will likely be part of that group: Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Azeez Ojulari, Ryan Anderson, Ifeadi Odegnibo, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown, Trent Harris, Devante Downs and Niko Lalos as players who can line up on the edge. Who will start? It might not matter since there will be a heavy rotation at the position. If Carter is recovered from his season ending Achilles injury, he's likely to be on the field more often than not. The second answer is trickier, but Ojulari probably gets the call in a passing situation with Odegnibo going against the run.