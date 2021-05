As a constant top program in the sport of College Football, the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban find themselves with targets on their backs. On Wednesday, former Saban assistant and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked by the Houston Chronicle how they are going to compete with Alabama, Fisher responded “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry.” This quote was originally supposed to raise the blood pressure of the nearly 70-year-old head coach. Instead, Saban jokingly took the subject matter in terms of beating him in golf. Saban turned over some new fans on Friday with his joke. Coach Fisher did the one thing other coaches in the SEC and even the nation was not supposed to do, stir up the hornet’s nest.