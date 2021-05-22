newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

If new ESPN Derek Jeter doc stays vanilla don’t count on home run ratings

By Bob Raissman, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVuiR_0a7wYYgz00
FEBRUARY 10: NY Yankee captain Derek Jeter would rather be fielding grounders than questions about Alex Rodriguez, but once again the captain has to deal with a Yankee sideshow, and the constant grind is getting annoying. Debbie Egan-Chin/New York Daily News

Good luck.

Those are the first words coming to mind when informed ESPN, with assistance from a variety of creative brainiacs, is producing a multi-part documentary on the buttoned-up Derek Jeter scheduled to premiere in 2022.

No doubt the quick turnaround has plenty to do with the legendary Yankees shortstop, and the current Miami Marlins part owner/CEO, being a man of few words, a man who was never big on delivering revelations.

Nonetheless, ESPN’s missive announcing the doc, known as “The Captain,” promises to, among other come-ons, “reveal the man behind the icon.” Has Jeter, stunningly, altered his say-nothing-meaningful persona?

Does this mean Jeter is suddenly amenable to discussing subjects that he’s previously been reluctant to publicly explore? Like his tenuous relationship with Alex Rodriguez (the ESPN announcement says the doc will explore “rivalries”)? Or the contentiousness that went down during Jeter’s final contract negotiations with Brian Cashman? Or how Jeter survived the media onslaught playing in the largest market, including the times he was involved with “celebrity” girlfriends?

Or will “The Captain” be mostly a sunny celebration of Jeter’s illustrious career, his trip to and through the Yankees dynasty, featuring early video and classic highlights, many of which have already been seen? If there is not a dramatic flow from one episode of the documentary to another it will wind up attracting mostly Jeter fans and Yankee diehards. Viewers with no allegiance, who can drive ratings, will be hard-pressed to tune in if “The Captain” turns vanilla early on.

“The heartbeat of the project is candid access (to Jeter),” ESPN explains. Does this mean he will be “candid” with his thoughts? For if ESPN is just talking about having the ability to follow Jeter around with a camera, well, it was done in 2011 during HBO’s “Jeter 3K” doc, which chronicled him reaching the 3,000-hit milestone. Jeter even agreed to wear a microphone for two games. Viewers also got to see Jeter entertaining friends in his apartment. Not exactly riveting stuff. And that was only a one-episode project.

Jeter had editorial control of “3K” and he probably, at the least, has some sort of “final say” for “The Captain” too. Michael Jordan (what’s good for His Airness should be good for Jeets) had authority over ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary. And he used it to settle old scores and re-bury a dead man, former Bulls GM Jerry Krause. Also, Jordan’s first wife Juanita, never appeared or was mentioned during the doc. His long-time former agent, David Falk, barely got a cameo.

In a twisted sense, Jordan’s mean-spirited stylings were a major attraction. The public bought the confrontation aspect. It would be stunning if the life and times of Jeter went down a similar road.

Although, if Jeter doesn’t want someone in the doc, they won’t likely appear. ESPN lists five executive producers, including Spike Lee, working on the Jeter doc. So, Jeter has plenty of “decision makers” to approach, and if need be, blame, if he doesn’t like the way the project is proceeding or if he wants changes made.

So, if you’re looking for any Jeter controversy to suddenly cut through this documentary, “The Captain, sorry — some things just don’t change.

ROAD (BUZZ) KILL

Look for baseball voices to begin trickling back on the road after the All-Star break, according to industry sources.

It’s past the point where only those with educated eyes and ears recognize how shoddy telecasts and radiocasts have become with baseball broadcasters doing road games off monitors. The pitfalls have become obvious, whether it be audio delays, miscalls or voices not being able to see certain areas of the field on their monitors.

Everyone involved has tried doing their best with what they have to work with. That’s understood. Yet surprisingly, we’ve heard a variety of broadcasters, including ones working for YES and SNY, publicly denigrate technicians from “away” RSN’s providing a feed to the local outlets, for missing camera shots, or not having cameras positioned correctly.

Call this mindless big-timing. It is inexcusable.

CRITICISM A NO-NO FOR KAY

Far be it from us to know what’s running through the mind of ESPN-98.7′s Pete Rosenberg.

Still, considering he’s worked alongside Michael Kay for quite a while, he should know Big Head has one of the thinnest skins in the business. Rosenberg had to know he would set Kay off when he criticized Kay’s call (“On a Wednesday night in Texas, Kluber becomes part of forever!”) of Corey Kluber’s no-no against the Rangers.

Give Rosenberg credit. He did not issue a subtle assessment. With Kay working Yankees-Rangers in the afternoon on YES, Rosenberg led Thursday’s “The Michael Kay Show,” with his critique. Rosenberg said Kluber’s no-hitter could not be a “part of forever” because today’s no-no’s are now a dime a dozen. Predictably, when Kay returned to the 98.7 mic, he wigged — big time.

Still, Kay losing it — again — was entertaining. Nonetheless, it’s not a reach to suggest this was all just shtick designed to juice ratings.

Did Rosenberg think Kay, the sensitive one, would not fire back after having his sacred no-hitter call ripped by one of his “trusted” partners?

TOM-POMS

Judging by their propensity for pom-pom waving, it was shocking some local media Hoop Heads actually criticized the recently sainted Tom Thibodeau. In the run-up to Sunday’s Hawks-Knicks Game No. 1, they dropped dime on the coach for apparently deciding to stick with his point guard Elfrid Payton, who many boss scribes have no use for.

Previous to that, Major Tom, in the eyes of these scholars, could do no wrong. Marc Malusis, on WFAN, obviously has his feet glued to the Thibodeau Band Wagon, often referring to “the attractiveness of Tom Thibodeau.” Malusis’ gushing has not stopped his partner, Maggie Gray, from trying to bring some balance to the conversation.

Most of her attempts are scuttled by Malusis yodeling even more Thibodeau platitudes.

AROUND THE DIAL

It was a joyous week with YES airing two simulcasts of ESPN-98.7′s “The Don Show.” And host Don La Greca, on another show, made a solid point very succinctly: “Baseball,” DLG said, “is broken.” ... Nate McMillan might have been fined by the NBA, but he spoke the truth. ... It was a conversation we thought was going nowhere. On ESPN Radio’s “Panel Du Jour” morning show, Jay Williams, Keyshawn Johnson and Alan Hahn debated whether “bust,” as “that player was a bust” is a fair term to use. This sleepy topic incredibly turned into a heated debate with the two former pro players ganging up on the former journalist. It got so crazy even Stephen A. Smith called in to join the fray. He must have needed more air time. ... On WFAN, YES analyst John Flaherty heaped praise on the producer of the postgame show, Mike Medvin, following Kluber’s no-hitter. “The fact he (Medvin) got (David) Cone on the air on a night Cone wasn’t working was good work on his part,” Flaherty told Gray & Malusis. ... As far as Kay’s no-no call goes, well, it was set-up well, short and sweet. YES also built the drama by not going to commercial break in the ninth.

* * *

DUDE OF THE WEEK: JEFF VAN GUNDY

JVG, on the air to talk NBA, was more than eager to dissect the Yermin Mercedes/Tony La Russa fiasco during a Wednesday interview with SXM’s Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo. JVG called unwritten rules of baseball, or any other sport, “stupid” and not a “sportsmanship” issue. JVG: “This illusion of sportsmanship versus true sportsmanship, it pervades all sports. It’s misunderstood.” Doggie disagreed with JVG, but held fire, saving it later for a softer target — his colleague Steve Torre.

DWEEB OF THE WEEK: TONY LA RUSSA

It is understandable why he was ticked over Yermin Mercedes ignoring a 3-0 take sign, but La Russa blundered when he aired out Mercedes publicly. This is no way for the White Sox manager to retain clubhouse allies.

DOUBLE TALK

What Nate McMillan said: “They (the NBA) need this, New York. This is a big market for the league.”

What Nate McMillan meant to say: “We won’t be getting any late-game close calls.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Miami Marlins#Baseball#Ons#Yankees#Hbo#Bulls#Sny#Big Head#Llc#Yermin Mercedes#Gray Malusis#Ny Yankee#Rsn#Nba#Espn Radio#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Wfan#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAdefector.com

Alex Rodriguez Finds Another Way To One-Up Derek Jeter

So Alex Rodriguez IS going to own a healthy chunk of the Minnesota Timberwolves after all, proving if nothing else that negotiating deadlines are for squares. No official announcement has been made yet, but multiple reports have him and e-commerce wallet Marc Lore exchanging $1.5 billion for the keys to the Timberwolves’ arena, thus taking Rodriguez back into the lair of his bete noire, Derek Jeter, in the owners’ suite.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber rewarded for flashing Cy Young form

Put another notch in the win column for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. His gamble on right-hander Corey Kluber appears to be paying off. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Kluber, the two-time Cy Young Award...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Takeaways from the Yankees sweep of the Tigers

The New York Yankees went into the finale of the Tigers series yesterday hoping for a sweep, and they got it with only 3 hits and a second no homer game. Corey Kluber was nothing short of outstanding. To be absolutely fair so was the Tiger’s starter Jose Urena who at one point put down 14 Yankees in a row. But someone had to lose at it was Urena. The Yankees are now 14-14 on the season.
NBAabc7ny.com

What scouts, execs and coaches are saying about RJ Barrett's Year 2 leap

ON OPENING NIGHT in Indianapolis, New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett stood wide open in the left corner before taking a crosscourt pass and gathering for the shot. Despite Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday closing hard, Barrett rose and fired a high-arching shot that hit all net and gave the Knicks a three-point lead just before halftime.
MLBlindyssports.com

Corey Kluber faces Max Scherzer in Yanks-Nats matchup

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber continues his attempt at a career renaissance when the three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner toes the rubber against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Saturday afternoon. Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA), arrived in New York on a one-year, $11 million deal two...
MLBarcamax.com

Max Scherzer dominates, but Yankees hang around to win in extras

NEW YORK — The Yankees were not going out without a fight. They won game two of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, 4-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning, more than six hours after the first pitch was originally scheduled. And it was Gleyber Torres who came away with the walk-off hit in the eleventh hour.
NBADeadspin

Tom Thibodeau deserves more credit for these Knicks

We need to push pause on the Tom Thibodeau slander. In case people have forgotten, this man can actually coach basketball. It’s no coincidence that the New York Knicks are the darlings of the NBA this season and currently hold the fourth spot in the East by a half-game. The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Reasons The Knicks Are Dark Horse Championship Contenders

The New York Knicks are now back where they belong—in playoff contention. From being the laughing stock of the league to now being the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are surging. Who would have thought at the start of the season that they would have a better...
MLBHartford Courant

Yankees rally past Nationals 4-3 in 11th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three...
Tampa, FLaudacy.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled...
NBANew York Post

Knicks want to hang onto ‘unsung hero’ Reggie Bullock

LOS ANGELES — It’s been the perfect match. Reggie Bullock has meshed with Tom Thibodeau’s grinding coaching style. Bullock has fit in spectacularly with Julius Randle as a stirring offensive tandem. Thibodeau and Randle will certainly be here next season. Bullock?. Some things will have to transpire, but Thibodeau sounds...
NBANew York Post

Knicks are going back to the NBA playoffs: ‘Not close to done’

Thank you, Boston Celtics. The Knicks have been a league punch line for the last seven seasons but in 2020-21, they’ve been doing the punching. The Knicks’ playoff drought ended Wednesday night without taking the court. It’s over courtesy of their longtime rival Celtics, who lost in Cleveland, 102-94. That...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Shorthanded Knicks Knock Off Clippers in Signature Win of the Thibodeau Era

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — What a win by the New York Knicks. With Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks ruled out before Sunday’s tip-off, the Knicks felt vulnerable—more vulnerable than any other period during their six-game road trip. After consecutive losses against Western Conference contenders, the Knicks found themselves with a third against a talented Los Angeles Clippers team, a team that had beaten them before earlier in the season, felt like another loss on the schedule.
MLBRecord-Journal

Torres’ hits propel Yanks

NEW YORK — The smallest of hits decided a huge pitching matchup. Max Scherzer overwhelmed batters to dominate a Cy Young Award-winning duel with Corey Kluber, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 100th time. After striking out three times against Scherzer, Gleyber Torres blooped a tying single in the ninth inning...