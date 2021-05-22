Lori Connor wraps up teaching career after 41 years at the same school

It was 1979 when Lori Connor got her first full-time teaching job after obtaining her teaching degree from St. Cloud State. She and husband, John, moved to Owatonna so he could manage a store in the Owatonna Cedar Mall. He later joined the sales staff at KRFO Radio where he worked for 40 years. Lori was hired by John Iserman, St. Mary’s principal, just two days before school started in the fall. “I had to scramble to get things ready for the first day of school. The other St. Mary’s teachers took me under their wing and helped me get started,” Lori told me. Little did she know at the time that she would remain a part of the St. Mary’s family for 41 years!