Memorial services for David Wayne Lotz will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church in Kenton with Rev. Doug Flinn officiating. Burial at Grove Cemetery in Kenton will be private. Friends and Family may visit from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 09, 2021 at the church. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.