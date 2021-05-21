newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellefontaine, OH

Carolyn Eileen Tuttle

peakofohio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Eileen Tuttle, 74, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine. She was born in Logan County, Ohio on September 2, 1946, the daughter of the late Fredrick J. and Opal Dayle (McPherson) Hollopeter. Carolyn is survived by two sons; Darrin (Bruce)...

www.peakofohio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellefontaine, OH
Obituaries
State
California State
County
Logan County, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Bellefontaine, OH
State
Florida State
City
West Mansfield, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ridgeway, OH
City
Florida, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eileen#Cremation#San Francisco#D#Lpn#Mary Rutan Hospital#Logan Acres Activity Fund#County Road 91#Ohio 43311#Dr Gleason#Daughter#Memorial Contributions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Bike rodeo ride

Twins Blakley and Kai Wilcoxon, 4, of Bellefontaine, ride their bicycles through the obstacles course Saturday at the annual Bike Safety Rodeo at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The event also featured complimentary bike helmets, child ID’s, bike safety check and bicycle give-a-ways. The longtime program is a partnership of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Bellefontaine Police Department, Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, MedFlight, Bellefontaine Fire Department, Logan County Health District, Bob Palenshus State Farm Insurance, Logan County Brain Injury Support Group, Logan County EMS, Mary Rutan Pediatrics and Mary Rutan Foundation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
Bellefontaine, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

The Beer Vault Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Eric Petty, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Memorial Day observances

• Bellefontaine — 9 a.m. parade Monday, May 31, with Vietnam War veteran honorees Fred Brackney and Jon Mikil Kilgore serving as grand marshals; parade concludes at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery, with Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler speaking and Shelley Kneece from the Logan County Veteran’s Service Office serving as guest speaker.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Five teens indicted for shooting in Hyland Hills Plaza

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 26 people earlier this week, including five area teens for a shooting in the Hyland Hills Plaza last month. Ryan Saunders, 13, of Bellefontaine, was indicted on single counts of attempted murder (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), felonious assault (F2), tampering with evidence (F3), and gun specifications.
Logan, OHpeakofohio.com

Benjamin Logan Elementary hosts annual track meet

For the past 6 years, every spring the Benjamin Logan Elementary 3rd and 4th grade students start preparing for the annual track meet. They learn about various track events by studying videos from professional coaches and past Olympians then they get to go out to the track to try these events for themselves.
Logan, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Officer recognized by Crisis Intervention Team

Urbana Police Department Officer Keith Hurst, left, receives the Champaign/Logan Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Award from Adam Sorensen, Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties director of treatment and recovery, during a CIT Appreciation Luncheon for law enforcement and other area agencies Thursday at Quest Community Church, West Liberty. Officer Hurst attended the CIT training hosted by the MHDAS Board during October 2019, and was nominated for the award related to a mental health crisis situation involving a man who was holding a firearm to his own head. Officer Hurst was able to talk with the individual using techniques learned in the training, and the subject put the firearm down and “got the help he needed,” Sorensen said. “This means to world to me and this entire group.” Many law enforcement officers in Logan and Champaign counties have been through this program, which requires the officers to be able to recognize behavioral health crises, engage with the person in crisis, de-escalate the situation and determine the best way to get the person appropriate care. The MHDAS Board recently utilized grant funding to feature billboards with the message, “A CIT intervention team officer saved my life,” to share the program with the public, including a billboard located just south of Bellefontaine along U.S. Route 68. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

BHS holds dedication ceremony for new War Memorial

Bellefontaine High School held a dedication ceremony for the new War Memorial Saturday morning at the east side of the building. The BHS War Memorial started with the 2019-2020 BHS AGAPE Club and has now become a reality. Former advisor Jason Brown said the memorial is super important to honor...
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

BHS War Memorial to be dedicated Saturday

The public is invited to attend the Bellefontaine High School War Memorial dedication at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, on the east side of the building. The ceremony will take place outdoors, near the Distance Learning Center. The BHS War Memorial began as an idea and project of the 2019-2020...
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Seat belt rewards

Bellefontaine High School student Olivia Eader, right, presents coupons to Chloe Lloyd and Ally Barker, who carpooled together and were “caught” wearing their seat belts during a round of compliance checks conducted by BHS Envirothon and DARE with assistance from the Bellefontaine Police Department recently at their school. During the seat belt checks, the organizers were pleased with 97 percent of students wearing their seat belts when they arrived at school. Additionally, Envirothon members encouraged fellow pupils to carpool, ride bikes or walk to school. Coupons were provided by Chipotle and Dairy Queen to reward pupils. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Teens indicted in shooting

An 18-year-old Bellefontaine woman has been charged with attempted complicity to murder and complicity to aggravated robbery, felonies of the first degree, and complicity to felonious assault in the April 28 shooting of Joseph Ropp, 29, of Bellefontaine. Kiana R. Oppy was originally charged with felony obstructing justice. A Logan...
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Private eye lodged in jail

A private investigator from Michigan was arrested on weapons charges Tuesday while conducting surveillance in the area Brown Avenue and Linden Street. Samuel J. Gyles, 44, of Mason, Mich., was lodged in the Logan County Jail on charged of carrying a concealed handgun and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Woman issued summons for theft

Madison P. Neubauer, 26, of 528 S. Main St., Apt. D, Bellefontaine, was issued a summons for two counts of theft Monday for incidents at A & E Campground, 3299 State Route 540, Bellefontaine. Deputies responded to the campground about 4:15 p.m. to speak to the campground manager about several...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Logan County Farmers Market is Chamber Member of the Month

Back in 1996, a few Logan County producers had an epiphany: rather than driving back and forth to Columbus to sell their goods at other farmers markets every weekend, maybe they could pull off a market in Bellefontaine to keep their products in the same area they were grown in. Starting with just five vendors, the Logan County Farmers Market began. Those five vendors saw steady growth year after year – a sign that Logan County was finding value in their locally produced goods.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Bellefontaine High School War Memorial Dedication

You are invited to the BHS War Memorial Dedication at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, on the east side of the building. The event will be held outdoors, near the DLC. The BHS War Memorial started with the 2019-2020 BHS AGAPE Club, and has now become a reality. The Memorial honors all BHS students and Logan County residents who have fought to defend and serve our great Country in times of war.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Production issues delay Tuesday’s ‘Examiner’

A malfunction in the plate-making unit at our Findlay printing facility, and a vehicle breakdown en route from our back up printer in Ft. Wayne, Ind., will delay delivery of Tuesday’s edition of the Examiner. We hope to have papers back in Bellefontaine by late morning or early afternoon. We...
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Myears, Abukhader named Bellefontaine Seniors of the Month

Bellefontaine High School recently named its Seniors of the Month. School activities and awards: Four years of varsity football and competition cheer, NHS, Deca and DARE. If I were principal for a day: I would let Mondays be optional for students and staff. Favorite school memory: Senior skip day because...
West Liberty, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Stanton Lee Walker

Stanton Lee Walker, 66, of West Liberty, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine on April 22, 1955, the son of the late Jean Ann (Saltz) Walker. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lori Ann Walker.