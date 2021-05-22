Interview with Army of the Dead‘s Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista

Bautista, who will star in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, says it’s terrifying taking on the role because of the pressure to meet certain expectations. Dave Bautista says it’s “terrifying” to be cast in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2. Fans of the original Knives Out remember the film for its strong characters, smart writing, and the stylistic direction Johnson took to tell the story. Bautista joins Daniel Craig, who portrayed Detective Benoit Blanc, for the film’s sequel, which is set to start filming in Greece this June. Ever since it was announced that Netflix secured a deal for two Knives Out sequels, Knives Out 2 has made some major casting updates within the last few weeks. Bautista and Craig are set to be joined by Edward Norton and Janelle Monae. The rest of the cast, as well as specific character details, have yet to be revealed.