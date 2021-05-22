Biodegradable Masks That Turn Into a Flower Meadow. They Are Environmentally Friendly

Abdulkerim Behij, an architect and product designer from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia produced GOMMA, a handmade, vegan, environmentally friendly, business card holders. Abdulkerim Behij just started a small design project called ‘GOMMA’, a vegan, environmentally friendly, unisex business card holder and key ring product bundle made from up-cycled car tire inner tubes with zero-waste packaging made from up-cycled cardboard. The cardboard packaging can also be used as a table organizer. GOMMA was born out of Abdulkerim’s love for reusing and up-cycling what was considered waste materials to create thoughtfully designed and well-made sustainable products. By returning to a simpler way of product design, he creates minimalist, aesthetically pleasing front pocket card holders. Unlike mass-produced products, each product is handmade in his small workshop. This allows him to be intimately involved with the design and quality of every single product. With so much attention put into each one, they tend to last much longer and perform better over time.