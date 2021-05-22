Biodegradable Masks That Turn Into a Flower Meadow. They Are Environmentally Friendly
Disposable surgical masks that we use every day are not eco-friendly. A Dutch brand has created an environmentally friendly alternative. The coronavirus outbreak has required us to walk around wearing masks. These disposable and surgical masks are made of plastics, and their decomposition time is up to 450 years. Additionally, they simply pollute the environment. They end up in seas and rivers, where they become a deadly trap for animals.www.handimania.com