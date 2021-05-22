Interested In Nursing? Your Guide To Build A Successful Career

With over thirty years of professional experience, John Himmelstein is a highly successful criminal defense lawyer based out of Boston, Massachusetts. Recognizing his passion for the legal field at a young age, he attended college in his home state before establishing his practice in 1988. As an individual committed to serving members of his community, he worked hard to make a name for himself in the industry. However, his professional success was not without its low points. Met with various challenges throughout his career, many of them hindered the growth of his firm. Taking what he has learned from these experiences, he now plans to relocate to the Carolinas with the intention of opening a new practice. With a passion for helping others, he hopes that he can make a difference in the lives of many.