newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Interested In Nursing? Your Guide To Build A Successful Career

girltalkhq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing is often considered the most important job in the entire world. Doctors are essential, but there will never be enough to provide the level of care necessary to help the population at large. This is not just something that RNs provide, either. Nurses are going for online DNP programs to become nurse administrators, who work on a grander scale to improve the quality-of-care patients receive, and the level of support that nurses are provided around the country and even the world.

www.girltalkhq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Research#Nursing Schools#Nursing Care#Nursing Shortage#Professional Education#Professional Training#Health Care Professionals#Nursing And Nurses#Health Professionals#Dnp#Rn#Certified Nursing#Linkedin#Msn#Nursing Education#Guide#Career#Working Professionals#Healthcare Nurses#Working Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
Related
Computersecampusnews.com

Your Guide to Choosing Student Success Software

The demand for skilled people has never been higher. Meanwhile, many believe education is coming up short in preparing students for the workforce. Still, the data is clear: 82% of executives and 75% of hiring managers believe college education is very important or essential. But what if there's an awareness gap rather than a skills gap?
FitnessPosted by
Forbes

Microchillers On The Fly: The Key To A Successful And Robust Career

May is designated National Meditation Month, and May 21st is World Meditation Day—the perfect time to begin a meditation practice or re-energize an existing one. Although the ancient practice of meditation has been around for thousands of years, some people still think of the 1970s stigma when it first came to the United States. Cynics scoffed at the idea of fringe mystical practices involving gurus, weird chants, burning incense, sitting lotus style on a cushion or drugged out people looking for ways to zone out. But not anymore. Meditation has become a mainstay to deal with job stress, anxiety and burnout.
Health Servicesoknursingtimes.com

NURSE TALK: What inspires your nursing career?

“I like taking care of my residents and interacting with my coworkers. I’ve been doing it for 11 years.” Senaka Wynn, LPN. “I like taking care of people. That’s my passion. I love taking care of everyone’s needs and making them happy.” Angela Grant, LPN. “I like my residents. It’s...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

John Himmelstein Provides Advice on How to Make a Successful Career Change

With over thirty years of professional experience, John Himmelstein is a highly successful criminal defense lawyer based out of Boston, Massachusetts. Recognizing his passion for the legal field at a young age, he attended college in his home state before establishing his practice in 1988. As an individual committed to serving members of his community, he worked hard to make a name for himself in the industry. However, his professional success was not without its low points. Met with various challenges throughout his career, many of them hindered the growth of his firm. Taking what he has learned from these experiences, he now plans to relocate to the Carolinas with the intention of opening a new practice. With a passion for helping others, he hopes that he can make a difference in the lives of many.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New nurses reflect on past year, career choice

The CDC is relaxing precautions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but for those working on the front lines, the fight is not over yet. CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s intensive care unit has been a hub for treating COVID-19 patients for the past year and for nurses new and old, a place where learning and adapting are constant. “Keeping an open mind and being able to change with these new theories and the new treatments that come out is what I would have told myself a year ago,” said Jacob Steiner. “If I could have, it’s something I’ve really relied on and something that’s really helped me grow in the past year.”
RestaurantsCrescent-News

Guide to graduation dinner success

Graduation is a milestone worthy of celebration. Even though many graduates and their families may have to make some concessions this year to maintain public health, that doesn’t mean that celebrations must cease. Special dinners are a great way to honor newly minted graduates. Planning a graduation dinner can take...
Kearney, NENebraskaTV

Nurses reflect on starting careers in the middle of COVID-19 Pandemic

KEARNEY, Neb. — Imagine starting your career in the middle of a pandemic. Now imagine that career means being on the front lines of fighting the Coronavirus. That is the reality for many students just finishing up medical and nursing schools across the country. Alex Hoatson and Jennifer Sindt graduated...
Nashville, TNfranklinis.com

Executive coach pens practical and accessible guide to making the right choices for your career and your life

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – “The Art of Choice: Making Changes that Count in Work and Life” (Books Fluent, June 15, 2021) is an informative and inspirational look at how we can make decisions that make a difference. Drawing on interviews with successful businesspeople and his own professional experience, executive coach Terry Warren shows us how using intentionality, commitment, and accountability can empower us to make positive and lasting life-changing choices.
Economylegalreader.com

Robert Trosten on the Role of a CEO Coach in an Entrepreneur’s Successful Career

When a coach is by their side, those CEOs feel more confident about making decisions and staying clear of decisions that lead them toward trouble. We read about the CEOs of big companies and how skillfully they manage their company’s operations and growth. They make smart decisions and inspire others around them. But if you think they have been like this from day one, then you are probably mistaken. Of course, they put in a great effort, learn new things, possess foresight, but it is also true that they needed a helping hand in their initial years. A CEO coaching expert can provide CEOs with advice and key suggestions, which will prove extremely useful in bettering business, team management, and much more.
Career Development & AdviceSFStation.com

Kickstart Your Career in Data

BrainStation's 'Kickstart Your Career in Data' event is focused on exploring what it takes to start your career as a Data Scientist, Data Analyst, or Research Scientist. This hour-long event is led by an industry leader in data, who will guide you through the fundamentals of data, industry trends, and case studies on how the world's most successful companies are using data to get ahead.
EducationThe Daily Collegian

Great Valley student credits project management certificate for career success

MALVERN, Pa. — When Natalie Nafe completed her project management certificate from Penn State Great Valley in April 2019, life was a lot different, and not just because that was before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the two years since completing the certificate program, Nafe has jumped into a career in project management, been promoted, doubled her salary, completed two degrees, and started a third.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

NEW Program Nurses Honored for 2020 Success

It’s the end of National Nurses Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the critical medical personnel and the role they play in treating and caring for patients. As part of the Nurse Week celebration at Pella Regional Health Center, nursing staff who have participated in the NEW (Nursing Excellence Within) Program from 2020 are honored. The NEW Program is a way to recognize and reward registered nurses within Pella Regional for their professional and personal growth and accomplishments.
Advocacyjacksonvillefreepress.com

Chi Eta Phi Advances Careers of Young Nurses

Members of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Sigma Chapter recently celebrated its annual Helen Bargeron Scholarship luncheon for sorors and awardees. Two student nurses, Ortgea Graves and April Pollard, were awarded scholarships at the luncehon. Both students plan to pursue advanced degrees in nursing. Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., is...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Planning a career change? Follow these 5 tips for a successful career pivot!

There is only one thing constant in your life, and that is change. It is prevalent, and it is inevitable. You cannot escape it, no matter how hard you might try. But you can accept it and actually make it work for you. There were times when you would have spent your life in one single company, working towards your retirement. Nowadays, change is faster than ever. Career pivots happen far more often, with even more happening since the global pandemic started.
Fort Collins, COyorkpedia.com

Starting a Small Business? Let This Guide from Bizop Accelerate Your Success

Replete with fine points that are so often overlooked, this guide assists people in not just avoiding pitfalls but also getting out of stagnancy. BitcoinVend – We are putting the currency into Cryptocurrency, for everyone. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Fort Collins, Colorado May 13, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Popular business strategy website Bizop...
Yucaipa, CAcraftonhills.edu

Crafton is a Viable Pathway to a Career in Nursing

This is the first installment of a series profiling Crafton Hills College alumni who have obtained their prerequisite courses for nursing programs and moved on to careers as Registered Nurses (RNs). Jamie Robards knows hardship well. The Crafton alum was born prematurely, which left him with physical and cognitive disabilities...