Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform was launched on Monday as the company’s next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) for always-on, always-connected, entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebooks. The new Snapdragon platform is positioned as the successor to Snapdragon 7c that Qualcomm unveiled in 2019, and there are many similarities between the two. Qualcomm claims that the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset is capable of delivering up to 10 percent higher system performance than competitive platforms and up to two times the battery life of typical entry-level laptops with over 19 hours of continuous use on a single charge. The new offering is also designed to enhance camera and audio experiences on new laptops and Chromebooks to support remote working and learning environments.