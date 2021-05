Aroldis Chapman has always been a quality reliever. His signature pitch has been his four-seam fastball, which has averaged 99.6 miles per hour during his time in the majors. Up until 2018, he was primarily a two-pitch pitcher, throwing fastballs and sliders with the rare changeup thrown in. In 2018, he incorporated a sinker that he throws around 10 percent of the time. That sinker also averages over 100 miles per hour. And in the last two years, he’s added another pitch to his repertoire that has been a game-changer: the splitter.