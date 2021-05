Now that the NFL Draft is over, teams are looking to free agency to fill needs, and no need seems greater than the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line. Going as far back as the Jared Allen days, the Vikings have always had a dominant defensive line, but they’ve been searching for a veteran presence there since the departure of Everson Griffen last offseason. Minnesota currently doesn’t have a veteran on the defensive line outside of 26-year-old Danielle Hunter, who missed last year with a neck injury.