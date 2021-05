There has been no word as of yet as to whether a bonding bill will be part of the legislative process moving forward as the current Minnesota legislative session wrapped up Monday afternoon, and there has been talk of a special session to be convened in the middle of June. The city of Austin has been seeking a technical fix to language from a bonding bill passed during the 2020 legislative session that would allow funds left over from phase one of the city’s wastewater treatment facility renovation project to be utilized toward the project moving forward. KAUS spoke with State District 20B Representative Todd Lippert, a DFL’er from Northfield who was hopeful that a bonding bill can be crafted and passed….