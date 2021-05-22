newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

'Marshall Plan for Indian Country': Wave of federal money flows to reservations

By Rob Chaney
Missoulian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Indian Country will receive the largest infusion of federal money in the history of the United States. For Montana’s 13 tribes and seven reservations, that could mean around $500 million to spend recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying economic devastation. The money may also fix problems that burdened reservation communities long before the virus threatened their cultural survival.

missoulian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Country#Marshall Plan#U S Government#Federal Funds#Federal Funding#Federal Lands#The U S Treasury#Non Indians#Harvard University#Arpa#The Blackfeet Nation#The Confederated Salish#Kootenai Tribes#Flathead#The Crow Reservation#Alaskan#The Treasury Department#Federal Money#Reservation Communities#Reservations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

Deputy US Treasury Chief attains G7 support for 15% plus global minimum corporate tax

Ahead of an in-person meet of G7 Finance Ministers scheduled to take place in London on June 4-5, Wally Adeyemo, the US Deputy Treasury Secretary, said in an interview with a press agency on Monday that he had had been signalled the G7 Finance Ministers would more likely to back a Biden Administration’s much-debated proposal to raise global minimum corporate tax more than 15 per cent.
Washington, DCNBC News

Dozens of constitutional scholars tell Congress it has power to make D.C. a state

WASHINGTON — Dozens of constitutional experts are sending a letter telling congressional leaders they have the authority to make the nation's capital the 51st state. "As scholars of the United States Constitution, we write to correct claims that the D.C. Admission Act is vulnerable to a constitutional challenge in the courts," write the 39 signatories, who include Laurence Tribe of Harvard Law, Erwin Chemerinsky of UC Berkeley Law, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia and Leah Litman of the University of Michigan Law School.
Advocacykosu.org

Cherokee Nation Providing $2,000 To Every Citizen From American Rescue Plan Funds

The Cherokee Nation is receiving $1.8 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds as part of investment in Indian Country through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Under the American Rescue Plan, $20 billion was set aside for tribal governments, as well as $12 billion dollars through Indian Health Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of Justice.
PoliticsChar-Koosta News

American Rescue Plan Act will benefit Indian Country, CSKT

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act has infused substantial resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger and more equitable economy as the country recovers and is a blessing to Indian Country. We have the opportunity to address health disparities and the social determinants of health; build stronger...
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Larry Summers accuses Federal Reserve of ‘harmful complacency’ over inflation

Lawrence Summers, the former US Treasury secretary, has sharply rebuked the Federal Reserve for its loose monetary policies, accusing the central bank of creating a “dangerous complacency” in financial markets and misreading the economy. The comments from Summers at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta marked...
U.S. Politicsnjtoday.net

Federal Reserve is increasing inequality

The Fed’s low-interest-rate policies have stabilized the economy and turbocharged the stock market. But those who don’t own lots of stocks haven’t benefited anywhere near as much as those who do. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Federal Reserve has gotten plenty of kudos for moves that have helped...
Congress & CourtsThe Dickinson Press

Federal judge allows DAPL to keep flowing during environmental review

BISMARCK — The same federal judge who almost a year ago ordered an immediate shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline ruled Friday, May 21, that the embattled project can keep running through the completion of an extensive environmental review. The much-anticipated decision allowing the pipeline to continue operations even though...
Congress & Courtsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Contracting community asks Congress for more tech funding — again

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Government contractors are pressing House and Senate leaders to include more funding for federal technology and cybersecurity in...
U.S. Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge in late April or early May 2021 after spending 17 years underground. (Photo courtesy of Stephen Little, Creative Commons) Happy Thursday! Here’s a look at what’s happening today:. Senator introduces bills to increase access to Small Business Administration resources. On Thursday, Democratic Sen....
U.S. PoliticsMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Chief Chat: Strengthening Cherokee Nation’s self-determination

When the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma have never been disestablished in the McGirt case, it was a great victory for tribal sovereignty and self-determination. We celebrated that victory at Cherokee Nation, knowing we were ready for the opportunities and challenges that it brings. One...
U.S. Politicscoingeek.com

US Federal Reserve to publish research paper as it digs deeper into CBDC

The U.S. Federal Reserve is digging deeper into the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In its latest statement, the Fed has confirmed that it’s publishing a discussion paper in the summer exploring the implications of the CBDC on the payments landscape. The announcement comes at a time when China has continued advancing its digital yuan which, according to an expert, will be one of the biggest threats to the West.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

The Federal Reserve is behind the inflation curve

Today’s shocking consumer price inflation numbers should be a wake-up call to the Federal Reserve. Indeed, they have to raise serious questions as to whether the Fed is falling behind the inflation curve at a time that the country is engaged in its largest peacetime budget stimulus and the economy is recovering strongly.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

The time has come for a COVID-19 Marshall Plan

In his announcement of COVID-19 vaccine donations, President Biden evoked World War II by vowing that the U.S. will be the world’s “arsenal of vaccines.” It is time to instead harken back to the immediate postwar period, specifically to the Marshall Plan. In June 1947, when Secretary of State George...
La Plata County, CODurango Herald

Federal emergency money awarded locally

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $15,074 to the La Plata County jurisdiction to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs. Under the grant terms, local agencies chosen to receive money must:. Qualified agencies are urged to apply. For more information or to request an application, contact Carla Wood at...
Congress & Courtsmyeasternshoremd.com

Cardin wants more federal oversight, national standards for local police

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., wants to see more federal oversight and more uniform national standards for local police departments. Cardin introduced federal legislation on Thursday, May 20 that includes a $25 million push to investigate alleged police civil rights violations. Cardin’s measure also calls for increased U.S....