Astronomy

Titan Moon Of Staurn: NASA On Life On Titan Moon Of Saturn: NASA Searching For Life On Saturn's Moon Titan

By bcfadmin
bcfocus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from many countries around the world, including India, are working to find life on Mars. Nighttime temperature on Mars can reach -90 ° C. Now double it to either -180 degrees Celsius or the temperature of Saturn’s Titan moon. Still, scientists at the Compass Lab at the Glenn Research Center at NASA’s US Space Agency are busy exploring life here. Recently, NASA also awarded Glenn a grant of Rs 90 million. Navbharat Times Online learned from Geoffrey Landis, Principal Scientist at Compass Lab, Why are scientists looking for life on Titan?

