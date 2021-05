Lawyers representing former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani – who also worked as Donald Trump's personal attorney – are arguing that he did not literally call for "trial by combat" on the day of the Capitol riot, despite using those exact words. The attorneys made the argument in response to Congressman Eric Swalwell's lawsuit aimed at holding Mr Giuliani, Mr Trump, and other high profile Republicans accountable for inciting the insurrection on 6 January. In a court filing on Monday, the former mayor wrote that his words were meant to be "hyperbolic," and placed the blame for the violent...