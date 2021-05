“There is no must in art because art is free.” – Wassily Kandinsky. A sculpture. A seagrass basket. A mural. Amazing architecture or nature’s palette. When our eyes light on an objet d'art; when we watch an artist perform or listen to music our soul connects to another. It is through art – the expression of it -- that we find who we are. What moves us and in an intangible way, we are expressing, this is who I am.