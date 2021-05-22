newsbreak-logo
Mick Schumacher to miss Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after crashing in practice

 3 days ago
Mick Schumacher crashed out of final practice in Monaco (AP)

Mick Schumacher will not take part in qualifying for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after he crashed out of final practice.

The rookie, and son of seven-time world champion Michael, lost control of his Haas on the exit of Casino Square and slammed into the barriers in the closing minutes.

Schumacher, 22, sustained severe damage to the left-hand side of his car, and with qualifying starting in Monte Carlo at 3pm (2pmBST), Haas confirmed his car will not be repaired in time.​It means he will start Sunday’s race at the back of the grid.

The young German appeared in tears as he was consoled by his team.

While Max Verstappen set the pace in his Red Bull, finishing just 0.047 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Nicholas Latifi also crashed out.

Latifi clipped the barrier on the entrance to the Swimming Pool before mounting the kerbs and hitting the wall.

The Canadian’s front wing slid along the track following the accident and he too could also be ruled out of qualifying.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished only seventh in his Mercedes, 0.726 sec slower than Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. Lando Norris finished sixth for McLaren.

